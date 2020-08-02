Owings went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Owings scored on an error by Padres starter Joey Lucchesi in the second inning after getting aboard on a single. He would single and steal second in the third before capping off the three-hit performance by plating Matt Kemp in the fifth. This was just Owings' second start of the season, and the first time he was able to record a hit. The 28-year-old hit only .139 with five steals and three homers in 67 games between the Red Sox and Royals last season.