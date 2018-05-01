Rockies' Daniel Castro: Headed up to majors
Castro's contract was selected by the Rockies on Tuesday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Castro has started the season strong at Triple-A Albuquerque. Over 23 games he's slashed .407/.429/.516 with 11 RBI and 17 runs scored. With DJ LeMahieu (hamstring) on the disabled list, Castro could have the chance to see some time in the lineup, as he presents a versatile infield option for the Rockies. Last season with Albuquerque he spent time at second base, third base and shortstop.
