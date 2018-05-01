Castro is hitting .407 with 11 RBI and 17 runs scored for Triple-A Albuquerque heading into May.

The utility man is also in the midst of a 22-game hit streak for the Isotopes. Castro nearly broke camp with the Rockies out of spring training, but Pat Valaika managed to get healthy enough to play just before the start of the regular season. However, with Valaika hitting just .096 thus far, Castro's hot start has put him in the conversation for a callup. Valaika is entrenched as the primary second baseman while DJ LeMahieu (hamstring) is out, but Castro is certainly making his case to be back in the majors.