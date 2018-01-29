Rockies' Daniel Castro: Re-signs with Rockies
Castro signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies which includes an invitation to spring training.
Castro's ability to play around the infield earned him a pair of trips to the majors in 2015 and 2016, though he struggled to a .217/.250/.265 line across 239 plate appearances during that time and subsequently spent all of last season in the minors. The 25-year-old, who hit a respectable .306/.344/.397 in 115 games for Triple-A Albuquerque in 2017, should compete for a utility role in spring.
