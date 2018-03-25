Rockies' Daniel Castro: Reassigned to minors camp
Castro was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Castro saw an opening to crack the Opening Day roster when shortstop Pat Valaika suffered an oblique injury during camp. With Valaika returning to action last week, Castro unfortunately saw his chances dwindle. He'll likely begin the 2018 season with Triple-A Albuquerque but could make his way back to the majors as a utility piece if injuries occur at the major-league level.
More News
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: May land Opening Day roster spot•
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: Re-signs with Rockies•
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: Shipped back to minors•
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: Invited to spring training•
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: Inks minor league deal with Rockies•
-
Braves' Daniel Castro: Outrighted to Triple-A on Tuesday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...