Castro was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Castro saw an opening to crack the Opening Day roster when shortstop Pat Valaika suffered an oblique injury during camp. With Valaika returning to action last week, Castro unfortunately saw his chances dwindle. He'll likely begin the 2018 season with Triple-A Albuquerque but could make his way back to the majors as a utility piece if injuries occur at the major-league level.