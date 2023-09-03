Montero will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Montero will pick up his third consecutive start Sunday, this time facing off against right-hander Kevin Gausman after he had previously re-entered the lineup versus a pair of southpaws to begin the series with Toronto. Following his call-up from Triple-A Albuquerque last weekend, Hunter Goodman had displaced Montero as the team's everyday first baseman, but manager Bud Black has now deployed Goodman at designated hitter and in right field for the rookie's last two starts. With Michael Toglia now sitting out for a third straight game and Goodman getting looks elsewhere, Montero looks like he'll settle back in as the Rockies' primary first baseman. Montero enters Sunday's contest with a .417/.488/.694 slash line over his past 11 contests.