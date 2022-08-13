Montero went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Montero has been in the lineup for 10 consecutive games at a combination of first and third base as well as at designated hitter. He's hit .368 in that span with a homer, six RBI and five runs scored. Though Montero may not have a consistent defensive position, the Rockies appear to be intent on giving him regular playing time down the stretch of the season.