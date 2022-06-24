Montero went 1-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Marlins.
Montero picked up his first start since being recalled June 21, playing first base and hitting eighth. He led off the sixth inning with a double -- the first extra-base hit of his big-league career -- but was ultimately stranded there. Montero appears to be stuck occupying a small-side platoon role, as all four of his starts this season have come with a southpaw on the mound.
More News
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Moves up to majors•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Slated to rejoin major-league club•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Optioned to Albuquerque•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Hitless after promotion•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Promoted, starting Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Hitting well at Triple-A•