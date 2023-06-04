Montero went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Royals.

Montero drew his second start since being recalled Monday, both of which have come at first base with a lefty on the mound. He delivered a two-RBI triple in the second inning to tally his first hit since his most recent promotion. Montero could have a spot on the roster so long as Kris Bryant (heel) and C.J. Cron (back) remain on the injured list, but he appears to be limited to a small-side platoon role.