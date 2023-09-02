Montero went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

Montero had been the odd man out in the competition with Michael Toglia and Hunter Goodman for plate appearances, sitting out the past five games. However, he replaced Toglia on Friday and delivered a two-run homer in the third inning. Montero has displayed an all-or-nothing skillset, as he has three homers in his last 13 games but has struck out at a 32.6 percent clip as well.