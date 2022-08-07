Montero will start at first base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Though Montero doesn't have a clear-cut path to a full-time role at any spot, he'll pick up his sixth start in a row Sunday while having moved between first base, third base and designated hitter. Montero has made it tough for manager Bud Black to take him out of the lineup by going 7-for-17 with a home run and three doubles in his five starts since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. The rookie looks like he could continue to get steady run while Kris Bryant (foot) is on the injured list.