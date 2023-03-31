Montero went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 victory over the Padres.
Montero put the icing on the cake for the Rockies in the seventh inning, slamming a solo homer for the final run in a 7-2 win. The third baseman went deep six times in 185 plate appearances in his rookie 2022 campaign, and he hit 28 homers between Double-A and Triple-A in 2021. He appears to be Colorado's primary third baseman, so he could have some sneaky fantasy appeal given that he plays half of his games at Coors Field.
