Montero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

Montero jumped on a hanging curveball from Jake Irvin in his first at-bat of the contest and sent it into the stands in left field, scoring Harold Castro as the Rockies took a 2-0 lead. The 24-year-old third baseman would then go down on strikes in each of his next three plate appearances as Colorado fell to the Nationals in dramatic fashion. It was certainly a nice start for Montero in his return to the lineup after being promoted from Triple-A, though he's now struck out seven times over his last three games in the big leagues.