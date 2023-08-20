Montero went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run and four RBI in an 11-5 win against the White Sox on Saturday.
Montero couldn't get a homer to complete a cycle, but he nonetheless finished with a big stat line that included a season-high four RBI. The first baseman also notched the fourth three-hit game of the season, two of which have come over his past four games. Montero has gone 7-for-13 with five RBI over that span.
