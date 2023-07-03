Montero went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Tigers.

Montero handled the everyday first base duties for the majority of the time that C.J. Cron was sidelined with a back injury. However, since Cron's return Tuesday, Montero has started only three of six games. He hasn't pushed for more playing time with his performance, as he has maintained only a .157/.167/.294 line while striking out at a 38.9 percent clip across 51 at-bats in the last calendar month.