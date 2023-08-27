Montero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Despite producing a 1.024 OPS over his last nine games, Montero finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row. The Rockies will give Triple-A Albuquerque call-up Hunter Goodman the starting nod at first base in his MLB debut Sunday, but the team could find room for both Goodman and Montero in the lineup by deploying the other at designated hitter. Goodman also has the ability to play the corner outfield and could end up poaching work from Michael Toglia.