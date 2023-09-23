Montero is out of the lineup Saturday versus the Cubs.
Montero will be on the bench for the second time since Wednesday. Prior to that, the 25-year-old had started in 18 consecutive games in which he slashed .306/.389/.484. However, after Friday's game, the infielder is 1-for-12 in the last three. Hunter Goodman will take his place in the lineup Saturday.
