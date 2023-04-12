Montero (hand) remains out of the Rockies' lineup for Wednesday game versus the Cardinals.
Montero was a late scratch Tuesday with a left hand issue and will be on the bench again. He's considered day-to-day. Mike Moustakas is handling third base.
