Montero has started only five of Colorado's last 13 games entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee.

Montero appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon, as four of his five starts in the last 13 games have come against lefties -- replacing either Ryan McMahon or C.J. Cron. Montero has collected 14 extra-base hits in 125 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's also struck out at a 34.4 percent clip.