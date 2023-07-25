Colorado recalled Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Montero has slashed just .198/.223/.321 in 112 plate appearances this season at the MLB level, but the Rockies need position-player help after having to place Kris Bryant on the injured list Tuesday with a fractured finger.
