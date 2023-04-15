Montero is hitting seventh and playing third base Saturday against the Mariners, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Harding missed three straight games for the Rockies while dealing with a sore thumb. The infielder will man the hot corner against Seattle so Alan Trejo returns to his bench assignment to begin the contest.
More News
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Could return Saturday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Out again Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Gets day of rest•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Gets breather Monday•