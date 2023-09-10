Montero went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk Saturday against the Giants.

Montero has taken over as Colorado's primary first baseman following the demotion of Michael Toglia, and he's started seven of eight games since Sept. 1. In that span, he's collected eight hits across 24 at-bats and more importantly, has dropped his strikeout rate to 20.7 percent. Hunter Goodman could be a threat to Montero's playing time, but to this point, the Rockies have used Goodman primarily as an outfielder.