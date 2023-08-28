Montero is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Montero is on the bench for the third consecutive game. He looks like he could be the odd man out of the lineup for the time being while the Rockies get a look at rookie Hunter Goodman in an everyday role at first base.
More News
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: On bench again Sunday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Sitting Saturday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Knocks in four runs Saturday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Takes seat Friday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Bright spot with solo homer•