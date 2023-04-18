Montero is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.
Montero will take a seat after making two errors at third base in Monday's blowout loss versus Pittsburgh. Ryan McMahon is handling the hot corner Tuesday with Alan Trejo covering second base.
More News
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Struggling in return to lineup•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Returns from thumb injury•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Could return Saturday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Out again Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•