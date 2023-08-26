Montero isn't in the Rockies' lineup Saturday against Baltimore, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
After going 7-for-19 with six RBI and two runs scored across his last six games, Montero will get a breather Saturday. Michael Toglia will enter as Colorado's first baseman and bat eighth.
