Montero went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Cactus League contest against the Cubs.
Montero took Justin Steele yard in the second inning to tally his third homer of spring training. He's competing for the third base job and his done well at the plate, ripping four extra-base hits while also maintaining a .385 on-base percentage across 39 plate appearances this spring. The primary question for Montero's playing time will be whether he can prove quick enough to be an adequate fielder at the hot corner.
