Montero went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Cardinals.

Since being recalled July 25, Montero has started six of nine games split between first base and DH. He's collected seven hits in 25 at-bats, though he's still striking out at a 37 percent clip. Montero began the season as an option at third base for the Rockies, but he struggled there defensively and has since been limited to the opposite corner of the infield. In order to maintain playing time once Charlie Blackmon (hand) and Kris Bryant (hand) return -- both remain without a timetable -- Montero will have to continue to hit.