Montero went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Friday against the Twins.

Montero made his lone hit of the day count, and he now has three home runs in his last four games. His strong hitting has extended further, as he's gone deep five times across 25 games in September. Importantly, he's also shown improved plate discipline by maintaining a 26.7 percent strikeout rate and 6.9 percent walk rate in that same span.