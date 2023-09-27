Montero went 3-for-7 with a home run and two RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Montero was one of the few bright spots of the second game of the doubleheader when he slugged his eighth home run of the season. He's held a consistent role between first base and designated hitter since Sept. 1, and he's maintained a .299 average with three home runs, nine RBI and 14 runs scored across 77 at-bats. He has a 29.9 percent strikeout rate in that span, but it's been a relatively encouraging close to the campaign for Montero.