Montero went 1-for-1 with two RBI on Friday against the Padres.

Montero has occupied a small-side platoon role since being recalled in late May, making only one start against a right hander in nine games since. He did manage to take advantage of his opportunity to come off the bench when he delivered his two-RBI single in the sixth frame Friday. Since returning to Colorado, Montero has gone 2-for-13 with four RBI and a run scored.