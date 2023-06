Montero entered Saturday's game against Atlant as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and did not get a plate appearance.

Montero got a rare day off, as he entered Saturday's action having started six of Colorado's last seven games at first base. He's gone hitless in that span across 20 at-bats while striking out at a 42.9 percent clip, so it's unclear how long the team may be willing to stick with him in favor of Mike Moustakas.