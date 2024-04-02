Montero is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Montero started each of the first five games this season, but he'll take a seat for the sixth contest. Charlie Blackmon will be in the designated hitter spot, Kris Bryant will play right field and Michael Toglia will handle first base.
