Montero went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 7-4 win against the Giants on Friday.

Montero powered his team to victory with the first multi-homer game of his young career. Montero hit 15 home runs in 65 games at Triple-A earlier in 2022 and is rated by scouts as having 60 grade raw power. Playing his home games at Coors Field could help Montero's bat transition to the major leagues quicker than other hitters his age. The 24-year-old rookie is now slashing .258/.281/.452 in 93 at-bats this season.