Rockies' Gabriel Hughes: Tagged for five runs

Hughes allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Tuesday versus the Rays.

Hughes gave up all five runs in the third inning, highlighted by a Liam Hicks grand slam. This was Hughes' worst outing yet, though he was able to avoid a fourth consecutive loss with some help from the Rockies' offense. Hughes has pitched to a 4.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB through 29.2 innings over six games (five starts) in the majors. The rookie right-hander is projected to make his next start at Arizona.