Stallings went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Stallings contributed significantly to the Rockies' 20-run outburst, accounting for his first multi-RBI performance since June 12. With Elias Diaz back from the injured list, Stallings is set to lose most of his playing time.
More News
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Filling in for resting Diaz•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: On bench, set to lose playing time•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Sitting down Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Resting Thursday•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Homers against Dodgers•