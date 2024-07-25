Share Video

Stallings went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Stallings contributed significantly to the Rockies' 20-run outburst, accounting for his first multi-RBI performance since June 12. With Elias Diaz back from the injured list, Stallings is set to lose most of his playing time.

