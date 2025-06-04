Stallings will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Stallings will crack the lineup for just the second time in eight games, with both starts coming in day games after night games. The veteran backstop will likely continue to see infrequent playing time while Hunter Goodman is entrenched as the Rockies' No. 1 catcher.
More News
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Resting for early game•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Getting day off•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: On bench Opening Day•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Pops first homers of spring•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Will be primary catcher•
-
Rockies' Jacob Stallings: Re-ups with Colorado•