default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stallings will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Stallings will crack the lineup for just the second time in eight games, with both starts coming in day games after night games. The veteran backstop will likely continue to see infrequent playing time while Hunter Goodman is entrenched as the Rockies' No. 1 catcher.

More News