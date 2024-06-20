Stallings is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Stallings will get a breather while the Rockies conclude their series with the Dodgers with a day game after a night game. Hunter Goodman will fill in behind the plate for Stallings, who went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored while catching eight innings of Wednesday's 7-6 win.