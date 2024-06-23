Stallings isn't in the Rockies' lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Stallings will take a seat for Sunday's series finale after going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk during Saturday's win. Hunter Goodman will take over behind the dish, causing Brendan Rodgers to move into the DH spot while Alan Trejo starts at second base, batting ninth.
