Rockies' Jose Iglesias: On bench for evening game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Iglesias will sit for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader in San Diego, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Iglesias started the afternoon game and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop for the nightcap.
