Rockies' Jose Quintana: Playing catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quintana (hamstring) has resumed playing catch, MLB.com reports.
Quintana returned to throwing only three days after being placed on the injured list, a positive sign that his absence won't be long-term. However, he also hasn't been cleared for any additional activity, so his exact timeline for a return is unclear.
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