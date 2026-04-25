Quintana and the Rockies won't play the Mets on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two sides will play two games Sunday to make up for Saturday's contest, and Quintana will likely get the nod to start one of them. The 37-year-old has had a rough start to the year so far, posting a 6.23 ERA and 1.85 WHIP while turning in a 4:9 K:BB through his first 13 innings (three starts).