The Rockies recalled Kauffmann from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday

Though reliever Jake Bird is getting the nod as the Rockies' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, Kauffman could be tasked with covering the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen in the series finale with the Reds. Since usual starters Kyle Freeland (illness) and Connor Seabold (arm) weren't available to take the hill Wednesday like the Rockies hoped, Kauffman likely represents the freshest arm the team will have available who's capable of covering multiple frames. Kauffmann previously made three starts with the Rockies earlier this season but posted an ugly 11.37 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 12.2 innings.