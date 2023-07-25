Kauffmann (1-3) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over four-plus innings Monday. He earned a win against Washington but did not record a strikeout.

After Jake Bird tossed a pair of scoreless frames as the opener, Kauffmann fired four shutout innings of his own. Kauffmann then put two runners on base without recording an out in the seventh and was later charged with a run. The right-handed rookie made his first MLB appearance since June 24 and earned his first career win. Kauffmann has produced an 8.72 ERA with an 8:11 K:BB through 21.2 innings.