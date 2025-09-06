Freeland (4-14) allowed two hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over eight shutout innings to earn the win over the Padres on Friday.

Freeland got the nod Friday on short rest after his start Tuesday versus the Giants ended with him getting ejected just eight pitches in. The quick turnaround between starts didn't impact his rhythm, as he threw 64 of 88 pitches for strikes. Interim manager Warren Schaeffer didn't give Freeland the chance to complete what would have been his first career shutout, as the southpaw would have had to face the top of the Padres' order, so Victor Vodnik was brought in to convert the save. Even with the stellar start, Freeland still has a 5.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 107:34 K:BB over 139.1 innings across 27 starts. He's lined up to make his next start on the road versus the Dodgers.