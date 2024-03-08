Freeland has increased the velocity on all of his pitches this spring, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Freeland made his second start of the spring Tuesday and allowed only one earned run across three innings while striking out five. More importantly, he averaged 92.6 mph with his fastball, nearly three ticks higher than his average mark in 2023. Freeland has been able to throw all of his pitches harder, and he credits strengthening his shoulder during the offseason as well as working on his pitch grips for the improved performance.