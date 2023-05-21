Freeland (4-5) took the loss Saturday as the Rockies were downed 11-5 by the Rangers, surrendering eight runs (five earned) on nine hits over two innings. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

A Marcus Semien leadoff double set the tone for the afternoon, as Texas hitters and some shaky Colorado defense combined to hand Freeland his worst road start so far this season. The southpaw saw his ERA jump by nearly three-quarters of a run, but he'll still take a 3.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB through 53.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come against the Marlins back at Coors Field.