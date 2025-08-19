Freeland left Monday's start against the Dodgers due to an apparent blister on his pitching hand, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings before departing.

Freeland tried to go back out for a fifth inning of work but walked back to the clubhouse after it became clear he couldn't fight through the issue any longer. It's currently unclear if the issue will cause the southpaw to miss his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Saturday in Pittsburgh.