Freeland (5-14) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus Atlanta.

Facing baseball's most powerful offense at Coors Field was always going to be tricky for Freeland, and he didn't prove that theory wrong. He ended up with a sour end to a mediocre August in which he went 1-3 while allowing 25 runs (24 earned) over 33.2 innings across six starts. The poor month elevated his ERA from 4.79 to 5.18, and he has a 1.47 WHIP and 89:38 K:BB over 140.2 innings this season. Freeland is projected to make his next start on the road in Arizona.