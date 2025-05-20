Freeland yielded one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Monday.

Freeland allowed at least one baserunner in each inning in which he appeared, but he got through four scoreless frames before allowing his lone run in the fifth. The southpaw finished with his second-highest strikeout total (six) of the season while racking up an impressive 15 whiffs. It was one of the better starts of the season for the veteran hurler, but he still holds a poor 5.68 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 50.2 frames.