Kyle Freeland (5-16) earned the win Sunday against the Angels, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Freeland bounced back from a rough outing in his previous start, when he surrendered six runs, by limiting Los Angeles to just a first-inning RBI single from Jo Adell before settling in to retire 14 of the final 17 batters he faced. It marked the right-hander's 13th quality start in 30 outings this year. Despite Sunday's win, Freeland remains tied with Mitchell Parker for the MLB lead in losses with 16. The 32-year-old now owns a 5.00 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 120:37 K:BB across 156.2 innings and is scheduled to face San Francisco in his next outing.